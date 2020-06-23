Virginia "Jeanne" A. Antonucci 1931 - 2020
Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
OPPENHEIM - Virginia "Jeanne" A. Antonucci, 88, of the Town of Oppenheim, NY, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, June 22, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
She was born on August 30, 1931, in Dolgeville, NY and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel (Youker) Klock. She attended Dolgeville Central School.
On February 25, 1950, Jeanne was united in marriage to Frederick Antonucci at the Dolgeville United Methodist Church Parsonage, Dolgeville, NY, with Pastor Robert Belbin officiating. The couple shared a blessed union of 67 years together until Fred passed away on September 25, 2017.
Jeanne spent the majority of her life as a caring wife and homemaker as she and Fred raised their three children in a loving home. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting. She was also a former member of the Oppenheim Senior Citizens.
Her most precious time was that spent with her beloved family, especially during Sunday dinner, where the family would gather together. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanne will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her beloved children, Bonnie Monk, of Oppenheim, NY, Frederick (Rick) Antonucci and his wife, Nancy Clark, of Mexico, NY and Carol Antonucci-Spicer and her husband, Daniel, of Mexico, NY; loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Monk) Warner and her husband, Chad, of Gloversville, NY, Heather Antonucci, of Lakeland, FL, Sara Martyniuk and her husband, Shannon, of Dolgeville, NY, Darcy Musico and her husband, Matthew, of Fulton, NY, Justin Taber and his wife, Marissa, of Oswego, NY, Victoria Sylvester and her husband, Robert, of Westmoreland, NY and Stanton Taber and his wife, Angela, of Elizabethton, TN; cherished great-grandchildren, Taylor Lee, Joshua Lee, William Antonucci-Simms, Owen Antonucci-Simms, Andrew Martyniuk, Samuel Martyniuk, Charley Jean Randall Musico, Robert Frederick Sylvester, Molly Jaymes Taber and Tucker Axel Taber; a special brother-in-law, Albert Antonucci, of Phelan, CA; two cherished pups, Cloie and Tammie; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Antonucci; a half-brother, Robert Klock; and her son-in-law, Ronald Monk.
In keeping with family wishes, calling hours and funeral services will be private. Interment will be held in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, NY, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Frederick.
Arrangements are with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY (315) 429-7123.
Please consider memorial contributions for the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department, 6786 State Highway 29, St. Johnsville, NY 13452 or the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407.
The family would like to thank the EMS team of the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department. A special thank you to Dr. Akber Hassam for his blessed support and care over the years.
To leave a message of sympathy for Jeanne's family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
OPPENHEIM - Virginia "Jeanne" A. Antonucci, 88, of the Town of Oppenheim, NY, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, June 22, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
She was born on August 30, 1931, in Dolgeville, NY and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel (Youker) Klock. She attended Dolgeville Central School.
On February 25, 1950, Jeanne was united in marriage to Frederick Antonucci at the Dolgeville United Methodist Church Parsonage, Dolgeville, NY, with Pastor Robert Belbin officiating. The couple shared a blessed union of 67 years together until Fred passed away on September 25, 2017.
Jeanne spent the majority of her life as a caring wife and homemaker as she and Fred raised their three children in a loving home. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting. She was also a former member of the Oppenheim Senior Citizens.
Her most precious time was that spent with her beloved family, especially during Sunday dinner, where the family would gather together. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanne will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her beloved children, Bonnie Monk, of Oppenheim, NY, Frederick (Rick) Antonucci and his wife, Nancy Clark, of Mexico, NY and Carol Antonucci-Spicer and her husband, Daniel, of Mexico, NY; loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Monk) Warner and her husband, Chad, of Gloversville, NY, Heather Antonucci, of Lakeland, FL, Sara Martyniuk and her husband, Shannon, of Dolgeville, NY, Darcy Musico and her husband, Matthew, of Fulton, NY, Justin Taber and his wife, Marissa, of Oswego, NY, Victoria Sylvester and her husband, Robert, of Westmoreland, NY and Stanton Taber and his wife, Angela, of Elizabethton, TN; cherished great-grandchildren, Taylor Lee, Joshua Lee, William Antonucci-Simms, Owen Antonucci-Simms, Andrew Martyniuk, Samuel Martyniuk, Charley Jean Randall Musico, Robert Frederick Sylvester, Molly Jaymes Taber and Tucker Axel Taber; a special brother-in-law, Albert Antonucci, of Phelan, CA; two cherished pups, Cloie and Tammie; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Antonucci; a half-brother, Robert Klock; and her son-in-law, Ronald Monk.
In keeping with family wishes, calling hours and funeral services will be private. Interment will be held in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, NY, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Frederick.
Arrangements are with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY (315) 429-7123.
Please consider memorial contributions for the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department, 6786 State Highway 29, St. Johnsville, NY 13452 or the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407.
The family would like to thank the EMS team of the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department. A special thank you to Dr. Akber Hassam for his blessed support and care over the years.
To leave a message of sympathy for Jeanne's family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.