Virginia B. Jakszewski 1921 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Virginia Mary Bramley Jakszewski was born on July 10, 1921, at her grandparent's home on Palmer Hill, Andes, NY, in Delaware County. She died peacefully at Bassett Hospital Cooperstown on September 25, 2019 with three generations of immediate family by her side.
Virginia was the oldest child of Allie and Alfreta (Ruff) Bramley. From the family farm on Beech Hill, she attended school in the nearby town of Andes, moving there for her senior year. After she graduated from Delhi College in NY, she worked as the secretary for the Cooperage Factory in both Delhi and Syracuse and later for the Delhi College Campus Ministry.
Virginia married John Joseph Jakszewski on April 17, 1949. They lived in Andes until John's retirement, relocating to Waynesboro, VA, circa 1980. John passed away in 1999 and Virginia moved back to NY in 2006 to live in Little Falls with her daughter and son-in-law, Lorna and Russell Zelman. Virginia is also survived by her granddaughter, Holly Cleney, of Clifton Park; her grandson-in-law, Andrew; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Carter and Owen; grandson, Neil Krick, of Delhi; stepgrandson, Michael Zelman, of Little Falls; cousins, Johnny Bramley, of Delhi, Lorna Leone, of Arlington, MA and Melvin Ruff, of Andes; her Exchange Student "daughter", Florencia Rosales, of Colombia and Florencia's husband, Fernando and their daughter, Virginia's goddaughter, Paula; and numerous nieces and grand-nieces, and nephews and grand-nephews. Her four younger siblings, Donald Bramley, of Andes, Clifford Bramley, of Margaretville, Betty Bramley Gallup, of Unadilla and Barbara Bramley Gladstone, of Norwich, all predeceased her.
Throughout her life, Virginia was active in her community and in her church. She was a member of the Diocese of Albany Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and she was appointed by the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church to the National ECW Advisory Board. She was active in the Women's Guild and Altar Guild of both St. James Episcopal Church in Lake Delaware and St. John's Episcopal Church in Waynesboro. She volunteered at the Waynesboro Public Library, participated in Red Cross bloodmobile drives, Girl Scouts and was a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Delhi.
Virginia was known, throughout her life, for her exceptional hearing and infallible memory. No whispered conversation ever passed her by and no story was ever lacking for detail. Among her varied homemaking skills, she was an avid knitter, making baby sweaters for family and friends far and wide, as well as hats and mittens for the church to give to those in need. She was well known for the many crocheted angels she donated to the annual church bazaar and which were eagerly sought by appreciative family and friends. Her angels can be found on every continent except Antarctica.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church/Rectory Renovation Fund, PO Box 592, Little Falls, NY, 13365.
Virginia's funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, beginning with calling hours between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM at the St. James Episcopal Church, 55 Lake Delaware Drive, Delhi, NY 13753, followed by a service at the church at 12:00 NOON. A gathering at 2:00 PM at the Andes Hotel and then burial at the Andes Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Virginia's family has entrusted her final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019