Virginia C. Shibley 1925 - 2020
MIDDLEVILLE - Virginia C. Shibley, 95, formerly of Middleville and Little Falls, died on July 9, 2020 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, where she had resided for the past eight years.
Mrs. Shibley was born on June 22, 1925, in Conifer, NY, a daughter of the late Truman and Julia (Sulia) Guinup. Virginia moved to this area at an early age and received her education in Newport Schools. On March 6, 1982, she was united in marriage with Leslie W. Shibley in Newport. Virginia worked at the Middleville Rest Home for 17 years and retired in 1987. Leslie preceded her in death on June 7, 2003. Mrs. Shibley was a member of the Middleville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include four children, Joan Lynch and Judy Lynch, both of Little Falls, Allan (Peggy) Lynch, of PA and Virginia (Kenneth) Knapp, of Ilion; two brothers, Ray Guinip, of Little Falls and Truman Guinip, of Philadelphia, PA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Virginia was predeceased by a son, Raymond Lynch, Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Private funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, at the convenience of the family and interment will take place in Middleville Rural Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Cancer Society
, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
