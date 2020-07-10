1/1
Virginia C. Shibley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia C. Shibley 1925 - 2020
MIDDLEVILLE - Virginia C. Shibley, 95, formerly of Middleville and Little Falls, died on July 9, 2020 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, where she had resided for the past eight years.
Mrs. Shibley was born on June 22, 1925, in Conifer, NY, a daughter of the late Truman and Julia (Sulia) Guinup. Virginia moved to this area at an early age and received her education in Newport Schools. On March 6, 1982, she was united in marriage with Leslie W. Shibley in Newport. Virginia worked at the Middleville Rest Home for 17 years and retired in 1987. Leslie preceded her in death on June 7, 2003. Mrs. Shibley was a member of the Middleville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include four children, Joan Lynch and Judy Lynch, both of Little Falls, Allan (Peggy) Lynch, of PA and Virginia (Kenneth) Knapp, of Ilion; two brothers, Ray Guinip, of Little Falls and Truman Guinip, of Philadelphia, PA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Virginia was predeceased by a son, Raymond Lynch, Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Private funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, at the convenience of the family and interment will take place in Middleville Rural Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved