Virginia Irene Knapp 1930 - 2020
Longtime Little Falls Resident
LITTLE FALLS - Virginia Irene Knapp, age 90, of Church Street, Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation, Little Falls.
She was born on January 22, 1930, in Amsterdam, daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria Sobkowicz and educated in Amsterdam schools. She was united in marriage with Burton E. Knapp, Sr., in March of 1947, in Amsterdam. Mr. Knapp passed away in 1981. Virginia was last employed at Little Falls Hospital in Dietary.
In her leisure time, Virginia loved to read. In the summertime, she enjoyed traveling around to local fairs, camping and road trips.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Knapp, David Knapp, of Little Falls, Burt Knapp, Jr. and wife, Liz, of Chester, NY and Liz Comstock, of Dolgeville; several grandchildren; great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Knapp; and siblings, Jean Piurek, John Sobkowicz, Joseph Sobkowicz and Leo Sobkowicz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Virginia's funeral service commencing at 12 noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (between Little Falls and St. Johnsville), 315-508-5131. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. A mask will be mandatory to attend services and social distancing will be in place. Procession will follow to Fairview Cemetery, Amsterdam, where she will be laid to rest.
In lieu of floral offerings, kindly consider contributions in her memory to American Diabetes Association
; envelopes may be obtained at the funeral home.
