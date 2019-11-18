|
|
Vito Donald Tisci 1933 - 2019
WILDWOOD, FL - Vito passed away on November 10, 2019, with his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Bette", at his side.
He led the Industrial Arts program at Ilion High School and achieved many high offices in the Elks including State Tiler.
He leaves behind his brother, Ross; four children; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Antoinette; sister, Camille; daughter, Katie; and grandchild, Dennis.
His family would like to thank all the wonderful friends and caregivers who embraced Vito and Bette during their 48 years of marriage. We are comforted knowing he chose to perform his last leadership role by officiating the Veteran's Day ceremony with his fellow veterans in Heaven.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019