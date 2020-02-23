|
Waldo A. Lyon 1938 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Waldo A. Lyon, 81, of Dolgeville and formerly of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on March 30, 1938, in Dolgeville and was the son of the late George and Grace Lyon.
Waldo attended Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1956. Upon graduation, Waldo enlisted in the United States Army. During his service to his country, Waldo was a photographer and was honored to photograph many important people, such as President Eisenhower, while being deployed in Germany. After several years of service, he was honorably discharged.
On July 9, 1961, Waldo was united in marriage to Donna Marie Arndt at the Dolgeville Methodist Church. The couple shared loving union of 58 years together where they raised their two children, Val and Wally, in a loving home.
Waldo was formerly employed by the United States Postal Service in the maintenance department in Dolgeville and later transferred to Merritt Island, FL, where he retired after 8 years.
Waldo was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the American Legion in Mohawk, Moose Lodge in Merritt Island, FL and the Dolgeville Volunteer Fire Department Benevolent Association.
Waldo had a love of flowers and plants and took great pride in taking care of his lawn and home. He could be seen riding on his lawnmower often, or sleeping in a chair on the front lawn after a long day of pulling weeds, planting flowers or whatever needed to be done.
Waldo was a die hard Boston Red Socks fan who went to several games with his grandson, Ross over the years. He was a generous, regular donor to the , s and to St. Joseph's Indian School.
Above all, Waldo was a family man. Most precious time was when he spent time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The bond that was shared with all, was strong and his presence will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna A. Lyon, at home; two loving children, Valedine "Val" Johnson and her husband, Lance, of Inghams Mills, NY and Waldo "Wally" Lyon and his wife, Karen, of Port St. Lucie, FL; three special grandchildren, Kelly Daukontas and her husband, Justin, of Inghams Mills, NY, Melanie Johnson Stallman and her husband, Matt, of Inghams Mills, NY and Ross Johnson and his companion, Taylor Morris, of Inghams Mills, NY; three cherished great-grandchildren, Eli Daukontas, Alaina Daukontas, and Myles Stallman; nine siblings, Grace Ann Eggleston, of Dolgeville, Nadine Spencer, of Stratford, NY, Irene Diederichs, of NC, Bruce Lyon, of Dolgeville, Marsden Lyon and his wife, Carol, of Westmoreland, Duane Lyon and his wife, Donna, of GA, Noreen Crane and her husband, Jim, of Dolgeville, Daryl Lyon and his wife, Julia, of Dolgeville and George Lyon and his wife, Char, of Sauquoit; a sister-in-law, Shirley Lyon, of Utica; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis Arndt and his wife, Janet, of Mohawk, Barbara LeFave, of Syracuse, Marion Gaglio, of Syracuse, Frances Morrison and her husband, of Liverpool, David Michael Arndt and his wife, Katie, of GA, Stephen Arndt and his wife, Cindy, of AL, Jeffery Arndt and his wife, Theresa, of FL, Ronald Arndt and his wife, Lynn, of AL and Rita Arndt, of Mohawk; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Waldo was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley Lyon Williams, Craig Lyon, Merwin Lyon and Arlene Stacey; in-laws, Ralph Williams, James Eggleston, Alan Spencer, Paul Diederichs, Annette Lyon and Donald Arndt.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY. A funeral service will held immediately following calling hours, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. also at the funeral home. Members of the United States Army Honor Guard will accord military honors for Waldo at the conclusion of the service.
Please consider memorial contributions for , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or The, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Lyon Family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.comand sign the guest book.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020