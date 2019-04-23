|
Dr. Walter Grabowski 1932 - 2019
MATTAWAN, MICHIGAN - Dr. Walter Grabowski, of Mattawan, Michigan, went home to the Lord on April 22, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital surrounded by his beloved family.
Walter was born on January 29, 1932, to John Peter Grabowski and Frances Josephine (Aniol) Grabowski in Little Falls, NY. On June 13, 1959, he wed Carol Marie Jurisic. He received his medical degree in 1960 from the University of Michigan. He and his wife settled in the Kalamazoo area where they raised four children. Walter practiced psychiatry at the Kalamazoo State Hospital, a private practice at Bronson Hospital and at the Battle Creek Veterans Hospital. His wife, Carol, preceded him in death in 2000. He was united in marriage to Joann O'Malley, in 2001, in Beaufort, SC.
Walter is survived by his wife, Joann; son, Walter (Kathryn) Grabowski, of Durham, NC; daughters, Karen (Glenn) Blackard, of Bristol, VA, Joann (Thomas) Luke, of Kohler, WI, Susanne (Mark) Reisterer, of Portage, MI; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four beloved stepchildren; nine step-grandchildren; his brother, Theodore (Pat) Grabowski, of Lubbock, TX; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Arnold and Francis Prestopnik; two brothers,John and Joseph Grabowski; and two infant grandsons, John Francis Luke and Joseph Michael Reisterer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 2-4 PM at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900 with the Rosary to be recited at 4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 11 AM at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 23830 Front St., Mattawan, with a luncheon following in the church hall. Burial will then take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Bosco Catholic Church.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019