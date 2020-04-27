|
Warren Austin Steiner 1929 - 2020
ILION/MOHAWK - Warren Austin Steiner, 91, a lifelong resident of Mohawk, died peacefully at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, on April 25, 2020.
Warren was born on March 11, 1929, in Ilion, the son of the late Fred and Clara (Santmire) Steiner. He was a graduate of Ilion High School, Class of 1948 and received his BS Degree in 1952 from Michigan State University in Political Science. After graduation, he went to work for the NYS Department of Transportation as a Safety Engineer in the Utica office for 30 years.
On November 26, 1960, Warren was united in marriage with Mary Horton at the Ilion Methodist Church. They shared a devoted relationship until Mary's passing in March of 2007.
Warren was an active member of the Methodist Church, serving on several committees and teaching Sunday School, he was a life member of the Ilion Masons and was very active with the Shriner's, where he served on the Board in Springfield, MA, for 10 years. He was a member of The Valley of Utica Consistory, The Ziyara Shrine, the Ilion 1444 BPOE and the Ilion Winter Club. Warren was an avid reader and was especially interested in history. He was a gentle man who was always ready to lend a helping hand to those who needed it and took much pride in working around his home on Vickerman Hill, Mohawk. He was kind and caring man with a great sense of humor; if asked how he was, his response always was "Top Shelf".
Warren is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Kevin) Davis; his cherished granddaughter, Isabella; grandson, Cayman, of Hurricane, UT; his sister, Shirley Pearson, Ilion; a special niece, Cynthia (David) Garrett, of Barneveld; his nephews, Doug (Ruth) Pearson and Dale Pearson, of Ilion; his loving companion, Delores McGraw, of Ilion; also several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donald Pearson.
In keeping with recent NYS and CDC guidelines, a private service and burial will be conducted at this time. A public Memorial Service and Celebration of Warren's Life will be held at the Ilion United Methodist Church when allowed.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Friends wishing to do so are requested to consider memorials to Morning Star Ministries, 32 Second St., Ilion, The Olive Branch Masonic Lodge, 118 Morgan St., Ilion or The , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
