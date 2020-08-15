Warren T. Lennox 1940 - 2020
ILION - Warren T. Lennox, 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, with his loving wife by his side.
Warren was born on July 12, 1940, in Utica, the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Robertson) Lennox. Warren was a 1958 graduate of Ilion Schools and a 1962 graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy. On December 18, 1982, he married the former Sharon Stevenson, in Ilion. In 1963, at the age of 22, he bought Horton's Drug Store, in Ilion and merged with Mulvey's Pharmacy in 1969. In 1971, his brother, Bill, joined him to form Lennox Brothers Pharmacy, in Ilion. Warren retired from the business in 2009. He was director of Mohawk Valley Savings and Loan and a 25-year member of the Ilion Board of Education, serving as President for 20 years. He was a 50 plus year member and treasurer of the Armory Hill Cemetery, an elder and treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church in Ilion and a member of the Ilion Elks Lodge for over 50 years. Warren was an avid golfer and sports fan, always supporting his favorite teams - The New York Giants and Rangers, the Atlanta Braves and Syracuse University.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two daughters, Dana Lennox-Tate, of Greenville SC and Kristin Lennox-Fahey, of Ilion; a step-son, Steve Billings and his wife, Amy, of Dolgeville; two brothers, David and his wife, Patricia, of Erie, PA and William and Barbara, of Ilion; five grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Meghan Appley, Karlee Tate, Michael Fahey, Joseph Tate and Ainsley Billings. He also leaves his many close golf and poker buddies. He was predeceased by a brother, Rodney.
Funeral services for Warren are private. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc., 100 Otsego St., in Ilion. A graveside service, open to friends and family, will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Armory Hill Cemetery, in Ilion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to either the Armory Hill Cemetery, c/o 4 Sunset Ave Ilion, NY 13357 or the First Presbyterian Church, 90 Morgan St. in Ilion. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Face coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.
