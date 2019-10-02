|
|
Wayne Keith Robson 1942 - 2019
BOONVILLE - Wayne Keith Robson, 77, of State Rt. 46, passed away after a long illness, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, while surrounded by the loving care of his family at the Catherine Luther Home in Clinton.
Wayne was born in Little Falls, on September 17, 1942, a son of Keith and Marjorie Lull Robson. He grew up in the village of St. Johnsville, where he graduated from St. Johnsville High School with the Class of 1960. While in high school, Wayne excelled at athletics, especially on the soccer, basketball and baseball teams.
On July 5, 1960, Wayne entered the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country until his honorable discharge on July 6, 1964, at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his Marine Corps service, Wayne was stationed at Newfoundland and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Wayne continued to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves until March, 1966, when he was honorably discharged. While in the Marine Corps, he enjoyed playing All Star soccer and baseball for the U.S. Marine Corps Team.
Later, Wayne moved to California, where he lived in the San Francisco, CA area for over 40 years and from 1964-1972, he was employed as a houseparent and recreation counselor at Vista del Mar, a residential treatment center for emotionally disturbed children in Los Angeles.
In 1976, Mr. Robson graduated from Berkeley University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology.
Following graduation, he was employed as a Social Worker for Big Brothers/Big sisters of the San Francisco Peninsula. A short time later, Wayne received a significant promotion to Executive Director. In this capacity, Wayne was Staff Manager and worked with the Board of Directors on fundraising projects. He exhibited brilliant talents at planning and organizing outings, parties and gift exchanges on the holidays (making sure that Santa had a gift for every Little Brother and Sister) and he also excelled at fund raising events ranging from golf tournaments to wine tastings and auctions.
Later from 1989-1998, Wayne was employed as a Development Director in writing grants and raising funds for the Easter Seal Society.
In 2000, he moved to Boonville, where he has since lived. On January 16, 2004, Wayne was married to Patricia "Patsy" Sullivan, in New Smyrna Beach, FL. While living in Boonville, Mr. Robson served on the Village of Boonville Board of Trustees and was instrumental in beginning a new era of the Summer Recreation Program. He was a member of The Kiwanis Club of Boonville, serving as President for two years. He was also a member of Charles J. Love Post American Legion, Tun Tavern Marine Corps League, Boonville and he served on the Village Board.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Patricia (Patsy) Robson, Boonville; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jacob (Caroline) Robson, Park City, UT; one sister, Janet Terepka, Belair, FL; and his former wife, Karen (Bernie), San Carlos, CA, who remained a long-time close friend. Also surviving are step daughters, Angela Evans, Clayville, Janell Tavenner (Nick), West Leyden and Ciara (Alan) Havens, West Leyden; grandchildren, Graham and Wesley Robson; step-grandchildren, Nikiya, Robbie, Emily Evans, Christopher and Matthew Tavenner, Jazzmine Stocklosa and Autumn and Brylynn Havens; step-great-grandchild, Eleanora Wheelock; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Tracy Robson.
Wayne's wife and family wish to express a note of special thanks and appreciation to The Lutheran Care Saul Unit, Clinton, NY and also to Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no public services or calling hours. Interment will be in St. Johnsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Summer Recreation Program, C/O Village Offices, 13149 State Rt. 12, Boonville, NY 13309 or to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
His arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019