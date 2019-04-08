|
William C. Day, Sr. 1945 - 2019
HERKIMER - William C. Day, Sr., 73, of Herkimer, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Oneida Health Care in Oneida.
Bill was born on August 16, 1945, in Ilion; he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Marion A. (Johnson) Day. He was a graduate of Ilion Schools and worked at several places over the years.
Bill is survived by a son, William, Jr.; a daughter, Brittani Haliquist; two brothers, Donald and Charles (Boots) Day; and two sisters, Sally Bogardus (George) and Doneta Sporney. He was predeceased by a brother, Darrell; and sisters, Esther and Arleta.
In keeping with Bill's wishes there are no public calling hours. There will be a Memorial Service, April 13, 2019, at American Legion Post 38, 204 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY at 1:00 PM.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019