William D. "Bill" Gahan 1953 - 2020
ILION - William D. "Bill" Gahan, also known as "Lipper", 66, passed away peacefully with his children by his side, leaving this Godly Earth too soon on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bill was at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford, when he passed.
Bill was born on September 22, 1953, in Ilion. Bill's death was preceded by his father, Francis A. and mother, Cecelia D. (McNinney) Gahan. He was a graduate of Ilion High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. Bill worked as an Electrician at Remington Arms for 26 years. Following retirement from the Arms, he was working at Fiberdyne Labs as an Electrician, in Frankfort.
Bill was a member of the Ilion Elks Lodge #1444. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Piseco Lake camping and fishing, golfing and working on cars and engines. Bill was known by many as "Lipper", a high school nickname that continued throughout his life. Bill will always be remembered for enjoying good times with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his fiancé, Gwen; three sons, William Gahan and his fiancé, Erica Branck, Andrew Gahan and his wife, Jennifer (Gilbert), of Ilion and Garrett Conroy and his fiancé, Stephanie Caines, of Syracuse; four daughters, Kristin Gilpin (Gahan) and her husband, Joe, of Fredericksburg, VA, Adrienne Lewis (Gahan) and her husband, Dean, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Paula Dixon (Gahan) and her husband, Merlin, of Rome and Kayla Kineke (Conroy) and her husband, Kevin, of Pigeon Forge, TN; a brother, Edward Gahan and his wife, Sheila (Wiernicki) and their sons, two beloved nephews, Douglas and Eric Gahan, of Ilion; 22 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
In keeping with Bill's wishes there are no calling hours and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion, NY.
Friends and family are asked to please consider memorial donations in Bill's name to the Ilion Firefighters Local 1185 1 Central Ave. Ilion, NY 13357.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
ILION - William D. "Bill" Gahan, also known as "Lipper", 66, passed away peacefully with his children by his side, leaving this Godly Earth too soon on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Bill was at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford, when he passed.
Bill was born on September 22, 1953, in Ilion. Bill's death was preceded by his father, Francis A. and mother, Cecelia D. (McNinney) Gahan. He was a graduate of Ilion High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. Bill worked as an Electrician at Remington Arms for 26 years. Following retirement from the Arms, he was working at Fiberdyne Labs as an Electrician, in Frankfort.
Bill was a member of the Ilion Elks Lodge #1444. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Piseco Lake camping and fishing, golfing and working on cars and engines. Bill was known by many as "Lipper", a high school nickname that continued throughout his life. Bill will always be remembered for enjoying good times with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his fiancé, Gwen; three sons, William Gahan and his fiancé, Erica Branck, Andrew Gahan and his wife, Jennifer (Gilbert), of Ilion and Garrett Conroy and his fiancé, Stephanie Caines, of Syracuse; four daughters, Kristin Gilpin (Gahan) and her husband, Joe, of Fredericksburg, VA, Adrienne Lewis (Gahan) and her husband, Dean, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Paula Dixon (Gahan) and her husband, Merlin, of Rome and Kayla Kineke (Conroy) and her husband, Kevin, of Pigeon Forge, TN; a brother, Edward Gahan and his wife, Sheila (Wiernicki) and their sons, two beloved nephews, Douglas and Eric Gahan, of Ilion; 22 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
In keeping with Bill's wishes there are no calling hours and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion, NY.
Friends and family are asked to please consider memorial donations in Bill's name to the Ilion Firefighters Local 1185 1 Central Ave. Ilion, NY 13357.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2020.