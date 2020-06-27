William E. "Bill" Gallik 1922 - 2020
HAMILTON - William E. "Bill" Gallik, 98, of Lebanon St., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born, March 18, 1922, on the family farm on Osborne Hill in the Town of Herkimer, a son of Michael and Julia Hoch Gallik, of Lemko-Carpatho-Rus' heritage. He graduated high school in 1940 and was accepted into the Industrial Arts program at Oswego State College. His college education was interrupted in 1943 when he was accepted into the Navy program for officer training at Notre Dame. He graduated as an Ensign. He was assigned to S.C.678, a subchaser and captained at the young age of 21. After Germany surrendered, he was assigned as Captain on P.C.1238 stationed at Chichi Jima. After being discharged from the Navy, he finished his Bachelor's Degree and then earned his Master's Degree in Industrial Education from the University of Maryland.
On July 12, 1947, Bill married the former Betty L. Reid in Oswego.
Moving to Hamilton, he taught Industrial Arts at Hamilton Central School for three years and was their first Drivers Education instructor. Later, he worked at Bendix Aviation Corp., Utica, for the next 30 years as a senior design engineer until retiring in 1982.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 72 years, Betty; two daughters, Carol Ann Gallik-Karlson (David), of Juliette, GA and Donna Gallik Dillman, of Herkimer; a son, Wayne (Jayne) Gallik, of Dandridge, TN; seven grandchildren, Michael, Van Sarah, Sam, William, Dan and Hannah; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dimitri Gallik, Olga Hubiak, Julie O'Connell, Michael Gallik, Anne Thwaits and Daniel Gallik.
He enjoyed camping with the family, hiking and bow hunting in the woods and had the innate ability for innovative repair. He was a generous and caring man. He strongly believed that family was his most important legacy.
A Graveside Service in the Woodlawn Cemetery and Celebration of Bill's Life will be held in Hamilton at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Fountain Fire Co. #1, 121 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346, the Hamilton Lions Club or to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.secure.dav.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.