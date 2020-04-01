|
William E. Windecker, Sr. 1948 - 2020
ST. JOHNSVILLE - William E. Windecker, Sr., 71, of Highway 29, St. Johnsville, Town of Oppenheim, passed away, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, following a long illness.
He was born, August 19, 1948, in Little Falls, the son of the late Robert John and Elizabeth Ferguson Windecker, Sr. Bill was a graduate of Dolgeville Central Schools.
Prior to his retirement, he was a skilled machinist who worked, for many years with pride, at the Remington Arms, Ilion. For a lot of those years working as a machinist, Bill had an undying fire that always kept him busy. He would finish his shift at the Arms, then proceed to deliver newspapers for thirteen years for the Observer Dispatch. Bill, with his strong work ethic, went to work as a janitor for the Oppenheim-St. Johnsville School District, where he worked up until the time of his illness.
Bill was a volunteer and past chief of the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time riding his motorcycle and working in his garage, whether it would be on car motors or some project that he couldn't wait to get his hands on.
He is survived by his children, William E. and Deanne Windecker, Jr., of Oppenheim and Michelle Irwin, Matthew and Susan Windecker, of Johnstown; his siblings, Barbara Daley, of Herkimer and his twin, Robert J. Windecker, Jr., of Ingham Mills; his companion, Linda Wadsworth, of St. Johnsville; his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; many cousins; and his close friends, Donald Lasher and Wayne Gault. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Lois Jean Upson.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will take place. Graveside inurnment service will take place at a time to be announced this summer in Rural Park Cemetery, Ingham Mills, where he will be laid to rest with his parents.
The family has requested donations to the Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department or MOVAC.
Bill and his family's care have been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, corner of Bidleman Road, Town of Manheim, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville. (315) 508-5131
To leave a note of condolence or to plant a tree, please refer to www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020