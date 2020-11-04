William F. "Bill" Pickett
ILION - William F. "Bill" Pickett, 87, son of Heenan and Ella (Whalen) Pickett, passed into eternal life on November 2, 2020 at Foltsbrook, Herkimer.
In his younger years, he graduated from Ilion High School and served as an altar boy at the Church of Annunciation. He had a strong devotion to God and his religion. Bill worked most of his life at Remington Arms. He was a figure in the community, serving in local politics and he was instrumental in starting Pop Warner Football in the area. Everyone knew Bill.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Shirley (Rasmussen) Pickett, on June 23, 1956 and the two were inseparable for 64 years. He is also survived by three sons, Billy, of Farmington, NY, Jeff and his husband, Tom, of Hackensack, NJ and Andy, of Ilion; a daughter, Lisa Sweet and her husband, Leigh, of Canandaigua, NY; a sister, Margaret Deptehereos, of Watertown; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Joe; and a sister, Mary.
Bill will be remembered for the love and kindness that he gave to everyone in his life.
A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 at the Church of the Annunciation, Ilion, Fr. Paul Catena will officiate. A Graveside Service will follow at the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion. Friends may call on Monday, November 9 from 2 to 4 pm at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. COVID guidelines for services will apply.
