1/1
William F. "Bill" Pickett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. "Bill" Pickett
ILION - William F. "Bill" Pickett, 87, son of Heenan and Ella (Whalen) Pickett, passed into eternal life on November 2, 2020 at Foltsbrook, Herkimer.
In his younger years, he graduated from Ilion High School and served as an altar boy at the Church of Annunciation. He had a strong devotion to God and his religion. Bill worked most of his life at Remington Arms. He was a figure in the community, serving in local politics and he was instrumental in starting Pop Warner Football in the area. Everyone knew Bill.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Shirley (Rasmussen) Pickett, on June 23, 1956 and the two were inseparable for 64 years. He is also survived by three sons, Billy, of Farmington, NY, Jeff and his husband, Tom, of Hackensack, NJ and Andy, of Ilion; a daughter, Lisa Sweet and her husband, Leigh, of Canandaigua, NY; a sister, Margaret Deptehereos, of Watertown; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Joe; and a sister, Mary.
Bill will be remembered for the love and kindness that he gave to everyone in his life.
A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 at the Church of the Annunciation, Ilion, Fr. Paul Catena will officiate. A Graveside Service will follow at the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion. Friends may call on Monday, November 9 from 2 to 4 pm at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. COVID guidelines for services will apply.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved