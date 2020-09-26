William (Bill) Francis Potter 1923 - 2020
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA - William (Bill) Francis Potter, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020.
Bill was born October 16, 1923, in Little Falls, to James and Agnes Potter. He received his B.S. from Catholic University, where he met his beloved wife of 68 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Edwards, who passed away last year. Bill and Betty first arrived in the Pacific Northwest in 1974 and made Bainbridge Island their home, until relocating to Seattle in 1997.
He is survived by his six children, Martha, John, Elizabeth, Aimee, Bill and Maria; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 3:00 on October 1, 2020 at St. James Cathedral, Seattle, WA.
