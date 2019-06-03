|
William H. Bailey 1937 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - William H. Bailey, 82, of Dolgeville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mohawk Valley Health System, St. Luke's Campus surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on April 19, 1937 in Dolgeville, New York and was the son of the late Bernard and Marion (Yoran) Bailey. He attended Dolgeville schools and graduated from Dolgeville High School with the Class of 1957. Bill enlisted in the US Army Reserves where he honorably served for seven years.
On August 30, 1957, Bill was united in marriage to Jo Ann M. Saracino in St. Joseph's Church in Dolgeville. They shared a blessed union for just short of 52 years upon Jo Ann's passing on July 8, 2009.
Bill was employed with the Adirondack Bat Company for 54 years. He enjoyed going out to eat, hunting, bowling and playing cards.
He is survived by his beloved children, Lori Bailey Cummings and her husband, Edward, of Dolgeville, Julie Snell and her husband, Bill, of Dolgeville, Christine Carpenter and her husband, Robert, of Little Falls, Wendy Vebber and her husband, Raymond, of North Carolina and William Bailey and his wife, Alisa, of Dolgeville; one sister, Joan Mowers, of Dolgeville; one brother, Leonard Bailey, of Oppenheim; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Marion Bailey; one brother, Bernard Bailey; and one sister, Marion Stowell.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held privately at the convenience of his family in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, New York.
Bill's funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, Inc., 30 Wolf St., Dolgeville, NY 13329.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to his family in care of Lori Bailey, 6 E. Timmerman St., Dolgeville, NY 13329.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Bailey Family, please sign the guestbook at www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from June 3 to June 4, 2019