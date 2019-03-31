|
William H. "Bill" Haak, III 1940 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Mr. William H. "Bill" Haak, III, 78, a resident of Folts Brook Center in Herkimer since December 2017 and formerly of 7683 State Route 29, (Town of Oppenheim), Dolgeville, died Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019, at the nursing home.
Bill was born in Little Falls, on April 5, 1940, the son of William H. and Elizabeth (Schrader) Haak, Jr., and was educated in local schools.
He was employed for many years with the New York State Department of Transportation as a truck and snowplow driver, retiring several years ago. During his retirement, Bill would haul gravel, top soil and also local garbage for his friends and neighbors.
Bill is survived by cousins; his neighbors; and best friends, James and June Clark, who looked after him for many years.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be a Graveside Service later in the spring in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills. There are no calling hours.
His arrangements are entrusted to Brian A. Roberts of the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 Faville Avenue, Dolgeville.
A remembrance of Bill may be made at www.robertsfuneralcare.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019