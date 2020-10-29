William J. Hladysz 1949 - 2020

ST. JOHNSVILLE - William John Hladysz, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Albany Medical Center. He had the comfort of his loving family at his side.

Bill was born on September 3, 1949, in Herkimer, son of the late William and Helen T. Balvocus Hladysz. He was raised and educated in Herkimer. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. During that time, he received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged on September 11, 1973. Mr. Hladysz returned to Herkimer where, for a short time, he worked for Herkimer County. For many years, he was employed by the Village of Dolgeville as the Waste Water Treatment Operator, retiring in 2003.

On August 24, 1980, he was united in marriage to the former Viki Jean Dick in Dolgeville. That same year, they moved to St. Johnsville. Bill and Viki shared a loving and devoted union of 27 years until her passing on October 16, 2007.

Mr. Hladysz was a member of the Mineral Club. He traveled the entire United States to find and collect minerals. In his leisure time, he enjoyed bowling and shooting pool. Bill was also known as a fix-it man. He had a natural gift of fixing almost anything that was broken. He also enjoyed carpentry.

To all who knew him they will never forget a kind, caring and helpful man, always willing to help while looking for nothing in return. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his four children, Victor Conover, of Aurora, CO, Norma Clark and husband, David, of Fort Collins, CO, Becky Holloway, of St. Johnsville and Christine Tharpe, of Indiana; his sister, Deborah Irving, of Poland; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two nieces and their children.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Albany Medical Center for the care and kindness shown Bill during this difficult time.

Funeral service, with full Military Honors, will be held at a later date in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.



