William James "Bill" Dunn
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" James Dunn 1938 - 2020
BEDFORD - William "Bill" James Dunn, 81, of Bedford, TX, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020.
Bill was born on April 5, 1938 in Herkimer, NY, son of William and Genevieve Dunn.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Perry) Jacoby, of Flower Mound, TX and Paul (Nita) Dunn, of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren, Emily Jacoby, Andrew and Madeline Dunn; sisters, Marilyn (John) George, of Little Falls, NY, Judith Helmer, of Cortland, NY and Deanna Shaver, of Little Falls, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Dunn, of Webster, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan; his parents, William and Genevieve; and his brother, Edward.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Bill can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or Catholic Charities, www.catholicharitiesfortworth.org.
A Funeral Mass will be held on a date to be announced later at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3713 Harwood Road, Bedford, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved