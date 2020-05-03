William "Bill" James Dunn 1938 - 2020
BEDFORD - William "Bill" James Dunn, 81, of Bedford, TX, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020.
Bill was born on April 5, 1938 in Herkimer, NY, son of William and Genevieve Dunn.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Perry) Jacoby, of Flower Mound, TX and Paul (Nita) Dunn, of Mansfield, TX; grandchildren, Emily Jacoby, Andrew and Madeline Dunn; sisters, Marilyn (John) George, of Little Falls, NY, Judith Helmer, of Cortland, NY and Deanna Shaver, of Little Falls, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Dunn, of Webster, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan; his parents, William and Genevieve; and his brother, Edward.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Bill can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or Catholic Charities, www.catholicharitiesfortworth.org.
A Funeral Mass will be held on a date to be announced later at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3713 Harwood Road, Bedford, TX.
Published in Times Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2020.