William Martin Burns 1925 - 2019
ILION - Mr. William Martin Burns, Sr., age 94, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of CNY. He received wonderful care from the nurses and caregivers of the Troy Household and for that his family is forever grateful.
Born on July 16, 1925, William was the son of the late Charles D. and Mary A. (Martin) Burns. He was raised and educated in Utica, attending Utica Catholic Academy and Mohawk Valley Community College.
On November 26, 1943, just after his 18th birthday, Bill enlisted with the United States Navy and proudly served his country throughout World War II. He achieved the rank of Ship's Cook Third Class during his tour with the Pacific Fleet and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1946.
Bill was a longtime member of the area 's, American Legion's and Ilion Knights of Columbus.
In 1949, Bill was wed to the former Joyce Root in Tupper Lake, NY and shared in a blessed marriage of 44 years until Joyce's passing in 1993. Later in life, he was blessed to share in a companionship of many years with Shirley Willoughby, who also predeceased Bill in 2013.
Many would remember Bill from his days as the owner and operator of Central Dairy Equipment in Utica; a business that he was proud to operate for over 35 years until his retirement.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Linda Burns and husband, William Fletcher, of Spring Branch, TX; his grandsons, William Burns, III and wife, Erin, of Woodgate and Christopher Burns, of Canyon Lake, TX; his great-grandsons, Dylan and Ethan; along with a loving niece, Kathy Anderson and husband, Ken of Conway, SC. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Joyce; companion, Shirley; sons, William Burns, Jr. and infant, Kevin Burns; grandson, Nicholas Henderson; and sister, Betty Dunne.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no public services. For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in William's name to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 507 Kent Street, Utica, NY 13501.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019