William Minarchi, Jr. 1932 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - William Minarchi, Jr., 86, passed away after a brief illness, on March 6, 2019.
He was a beloved husband of Rose Minarchi; devoted father of Antoinette Minarchi, William (Tamara) Minarchi, III and Christine (Vincent) Ferraro; and loving grandfather, of Nicolas, Alexandra and William C. Minarchi.
His love of life was expressed with his devotion to his family and friends.
The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Family Parish, on the corner of East Main Street and John Street in Little Falls, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe St., Little Falls, NY, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors (315-823-2424).
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019