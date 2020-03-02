Home

William Morris Gazzilli

William Morris Gazzilli 1966 - 2020
"Uncle Bill"
MORAVIA, NY - William Morris Gazzilli, 53, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at home following a brief illness.
Born on September 12, 1966, to Alton J. Morris, Jr. and Wanda M. Henderson (Hyer), Uncle Bill (as he was affectionately known) grew up in New Hope, NY, graduating from Moravia High School in 1984. He enjoyed being with his many friends and family throughout the Moravia, Herkimer,and Little Falls areas. Uncle Bill will be remembered for his quick-wit, humor and center-stage antics.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Morris; Ryan's mother, Erin O'Bryan; sisters, Kathy (Clayton) Ingrahm, Terry Jancar, Wendy (John) Perry, Sandy (Michael) Miller; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. William was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Alton Morris, III.
The family would like to thank his partner, Paul Miller and niece, Kristy Lawrence Caza for their dedication and care throughout his illness.
There will be a celebration of Uncle Bill's life in the spring.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
