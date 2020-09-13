William R. "Bill" Parslow 1940 - 2020
MOHAWK – Mr. William R. "Bill" Parslow, age 79, a longtime resident of Mohawk, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, Town of New Hartford, after a brief illness with his loving family by his side.
He was born November 15, 1940, in Utica, the son of the late William H. and Clara (Souder) Parslow and attended West Winfield and Mohawk schools. He was employed with Union Tool, Frankfort.
On October 6, 1962, Bill joined in marriage with Eleanor B. Jacquays. Ellie and Bill shared 58 years together. The couple attended Frankfort Morning Star United Methodist Church. Bill enjoyed fishing, especially the "Big Boats," he loved to go camping and spend a lot of time gardening. Most of all, Bill dedicated much time to the Boy Scouts. He was a pack leader and a den leader with what was then the General Herkimer Council. For many years, Bill was a farmer and enjoyed it thoroughly. Bill would do anything for anyone at any time. He will forever be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure to know him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellie; his siblings and their spouses, Robert Parslow and his wife, Eileen, Sylvia Kabana, Olie Lawson and Grace Farrell and her husband, Tom. He also leaves his In-laws, David and his wife, Jane Jacquays, Georgiann Jacquays and Jeanine Jacquays; his many special nieces and nephews, especially mentioning Jason, Kathy and Eric Winter, Geraldine and Jason Winter, Jr. and Pop-Pop's babies, Logan Winter and Stella, Silas and Sawyer Rodriguez. The family has been blessed with dear friends, Joyce Ray and her daughters, Donna Ray and Beth Colburn and their family and Bill also leaves his special "pride & joy" canine companions, Peaches and Ryder. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosalie Parslow; his brothers, Franklin, Edward, Richard, Charles and Dennis; and his in-laws, Geraldine Winter, Roger Jacquays, Robert Jacquays, Thomas Jacquays and Angelo "Tiny" Jacquays.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12:00 noon from Frankfort Morning Star United Methodist Church, 4224 Acme Road, Frankfort, with Rev. Joelle Faulks, Pastor, officiating. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, where he will be laid to rest. Although there are no calling hours, relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service and the interment service to follow. If you plan to attend the funeral service, a face mask will be required.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in Bill's memory, may be offered at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield/ways-to-give,
or mail checks in his honor to Development Office, Shriners Hospitals for Children
– Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Envelopes for this purpose will be available at the services on Saturday, September 26th or anytime at the Enea Family Funeral Home.
The family is so very thankful and appreciative to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ICU as well as the team of comfort care professionals, the Mohawk Fire Department, MOVAC and to Rev. Joelle Faulks and longtime family friend Rev. Robert Wollaber, for the care and compassion they provided to Bill and his loved ones during this difficult time.
Bill's funeral arrangements have been planned with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, in Herkimer, New York, Funeral Directors Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea & Martin L. Ciaccia. (315) 866-1011.
