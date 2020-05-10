Yolanda M. Marucci 1924 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Yolanda M. Marucci, 96, of Dolgeville, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at Valley Health Services in Herkimer, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 18, 1924, in Dolgeville and was the daughter of Antonio and Rosa (Parra) Maida. Yolanda attended Dolgeville Central School.
On May 30, 1943, Yolanda was united in marriage to Carl A. Marucci at St. Joseph's Church in Dolgeville. The couple shared a blessed union of 59 years together until Mr. Marucci passed away on November 23, 2002.
Yolanda was previously employed as an inspector for the Daniel Green Shoe Company in Dolgeville, where she worked for many years until her retirement.
She was a devote Catholic and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Dolgeville. Yolanda enjoyed cooking for family members, crossword and word puzzles. She also loved to listen to music of all forms especially listening and watching her family members perform at various music venues. Her most precious time was that spent in the company of her close family and she will truly be missed deeply.
She is survived by her beloved son, Carl Marucci and his wife, Christina, of Utica; two granddaughters, Arianna Marucci, of Little Falls and Vanessa Boyer and her husband, Jeremy, of Herkimer; a step-granddaughter, Dana Pohlig, of Little Falls; two great-grandsons, Jackson Boyer and Ronan Boyer; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Yolanda was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Gregory and Rose Maida, Francis (Frit) and Marlene Maida, Mary and Howard Bullock and Rose and Patrick Mullen.
A LiveStream of Yolonda's calling hours will be available on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., for the public to log on at a link that will be posted to the Miller-Plonka Funeral Home's website in the next couple of days. A graveside service will be held immediately after at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dolgeville, with Father Brian Slezak officiating which will also be LiveStreamed. All are welcome to watch online. Anyone wishing to pay respects to the family, we encourage you to visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book with a message of sympathy for the family to view online.
Please consider memorial contributions for St. Joseph's Catholic Church, c/o Holy Family Parish, 763 E. Main St., Little Falls, New York 13365.
The family is being cared for by Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, New York 13329 (315) 429-7123.
Published in Times Telegram from May 10 to May 11, 2020.