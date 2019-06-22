Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Andrew Gigliotti. View Sign Service Information Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 (518)-463-1566 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Historic Church of St. Mary corner of Lodge and Pine Streets Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gigliotti, A. Andrew LOUDONVILLE A. Andrew Gigliotti, age 79, entered into eternal life on June 20, 2019, at home. Born in Albany to Amedeo and Josephine Sanginetti Gigliotti, Andy was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and Simmons School of Mortuary Arts & Sciences. He held the franchise for the Mason & Hamlin, Knabe, Chickering, Steck and Fisher piano companies of East Rochester. Andy provided the first piano to be used at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and continued to do so for more than fifteen years. Andy loved and collected many antiques. Andy was a well-known and respected funeral director in the city of Albany for over forty years, owning Lasak & Gigliotti, Inc. on Dudley Heights. Beloved husband of Theresa Morrell Gigliotti for more than forty years; loving father of Carla Andrea Sorbero (Christopher), and Connie A. Gigliotti (Michael Sloane); cherished grandfather of C. Luca Sorbero and Lola C. Sorbero; loved brother-in-law of Nick and Fran Morrell, Sal (the late Mary) D'Amore, as well as James J. and Kathleen Morrell. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Special friend of Vittorio Amadei. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kevin Costello, Dr. Eric Molho, Dr. Angel Millora, Vittorio Amadei and Carol Fagan for their untiring help and kindness. Funeral services will be held in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany on Tuesday, June 25, at 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary, corner of Lodge and Pine Streets, Albany. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home on Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. The family requests those desiring may send a remembrance in Andy's name to Erin's Love Bugs, Inc., P.O. Box 5302, Albany, NY, 12205 or







