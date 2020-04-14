Rafferty, Sister A. Marion RMS ALBANY Sister A. Marion Rafferty, RMS aka Sister Mary Brian, died peacefully at the Convent of Mercy in Albany on April 11, 2020. Sister was the daughter of the late Edward Rafferty and Marion Gilbert Rafferty. She was also predeceased by her sister Mildred Pellettier. She is survived by five nieces and nephews and the Religious Sisters of Mercy. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic burial will be private. A memorial Liturgy will be celebrated at a later date. Those wishing to remember Sister Marion may send a contribution to The Sisters of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020