Sister A. Marion Rafferty RMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister A. Marion Rafferty RMS.
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rafferty, Sister A. Marion RMS ALBANY Sister A. Marion Rafferty, RMS aka Sister Mary Brian, died peacefully at the Convent of Mercy in Albany on April 11, 2020. Sister was the daughter of the late Edward Rafferty and Marion Gilbert Rafferty. She was also predeceased by her sister Mildred Pellettier. She is survived by five nieces and nephews and the Religious Sisters of Mercy. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic burial will be private. A memorial Liturgy will be celebrated at a later date. Those wishing to remember Sister Marion may send a contribution to The Sisters of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.