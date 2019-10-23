Burns, A. Robert GLENMONT A. Robert Burns, 93, died on October 20, 2019. Bob was the husband of Janet Minch Burns; father of Robert G. (Karla) Burns of Selkirk, Susan M. (George) Hondro of Rotterdam, and the late Nelson (surviving his wife Katherine) Burns; brother of the late Mary Jones; and the grandfather of Robert K. Burns, Krystal Weidman, and David and John Hondro. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren, four nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. in the Durant Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave, Delmar. Friends may call on Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. Complete obituary to follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019