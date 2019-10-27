Burns, A. Robert GLENMONT A. Robert Burns, 93, died on October 20, 2019. Bob was the husband of Janet Minch Burns; father of Robert G. (Karla) Burns of Selkirk, Susan M. (George) Hondro of Rotterdam, and the late Nelson (surviving his wife Katherine) Burns; brother of the late Mary Jones; and the grandfather of Robert K. Burns, Krystal Weidman, and David and John Hondro. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren, four nieces and nephews. After high school, Bob entered the Navy and served honorably on the USS St. Paul during World War II. and became a member of its Association. After serving his country, Bob went to work for Williams Press as a type setter. From there, Bob went to work as a letter carrier with the Delmar Post Office retiring after twenty years. All this time he found time to devote a total 65 years of service to the Selkirk Volunteer Fire Co #2.; 53 of those years to the Bethlehem Ambulance Service as well. This community will certainly miss all he has done for us. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. in the Durant Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave, Delmar. Friends may call on Monday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019