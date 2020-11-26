Mitchell, A. Roger BRUNSWICK A. Roger Mitchell, 82, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany after a year long illness. Roger was born on October 30, 1938, in Buffalo's Children's Hospital and was the son of the late Alison L. and Margaret (Harrington) Mitchell, and was the husband of 47 years to Marietta Acierno Bessette Mitchell. Roger was raised in Poestenkill and graduated from Averill Park High School. He earned a degree in hotel management from Paul Smith College and was in many organizations while there including the ski team. Roger was manager of many hotels throughout New York State, mostly the Sheraton Hotel chain. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. Roger made a career in the fields of industrial sales and sales management. Through these, he spanned all of the U.S. and also international sales while establishing friendships and bonds that gave him joy throughout his life. Roger enjoyed the hobby of sailing for 43 years and skiing throughout his lifetime. He was a history buff and could tell stories without hesitation. He also loved telling stories of his childhood and adventures and would tell them to anyone who would listen, especially his grandson and best pal, Jordan. Survivors in addition to his wife include lovely daughter, Erin (Matthew) Gahimer; and son, John (Sue Rusek) Mitchell; his brother, Bruce (Carol Walas) Mitchell. Roger was the beloved grandfather of Jordan and Jillian Mitchell, and the beautiful Indiana kids Sage, Erik, Samuel, Shayla and Nick. Roger was the father of the late Erik Mitchell. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. In accordance with mandated guidelines masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. Donations in memory of A. Roger Mitchell may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation Gift Processing, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com
