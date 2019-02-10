Johnson, A. Shirley WATERVLIET A. Shirley Johnson, 91, passed away on February 8, 2019 at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter to the late Thomas Blair and Adeline Trombley Blair; and the loving wife to the late Douglas Johnson, who died in 1995. Shirley graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy and Troy Business School. She worked for many years at SAB Sportswear in Troy as the office manager. She was a member of the Trinity Church of Lansingburgh, the Women of Trinity, it's alter guild, and she served as sacristan. Shirley used to collect and deal in antiques. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband in their motorhome, but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her sons, Robert (Fran) Johnson of Clifton Park and Douglas (Patricia) Johnson of Florida; her grandchildren, Jeannine (Willie) Pappas of Watervliet, Jeremy Johnson of Florida and Jennifer Johnson of Florida; her great- grandchildren, Christine (Dominic) Scorsone and Andrea Bunting; her great-great-grandchildren, Dominic Scorsone and Luca Scorsone; her brother, Eugene Blair of Lansingburgh; and her dear friend, Marge Ostrander. In addition to her husband, Douglas, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Stanley Blair, Thomas Blair, Francis Blair, Gerald Blair, Ursula Ward, Eileen Kane, Catherine Danderand, Dorothy LaForest and Joan Dritzinger. Family and friends may call Tuesday, February 12, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and 3rd Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Church of Lansingburgh with Reverend Dr. Desmond Francis, Rector officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Trinity Church of Lansingburgh, 585 4th Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary