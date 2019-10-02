DiBlasi, A. Valentina ALBANY A. Valentina DiBlasi, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born in Antillo, Italy and immigrated to Albany as a young girl. Val was the daughter of the late Antonino and Domenica Bongiorno Ritmo. Val was the beloved wife of 50 years to Dominick DiBlasi who predeceased her in 2007. She was the devoted mother of Dominick Jr. (Lisa) and Daniel (Joyce) DiBlasi. She was the cherished Nonna of Dominick, Richard (Sarah), Jimmy and Danielle DiBlasi; and great-grandmother of Makayla, Sebastian and Cayden. Val was the dear sister of Joseph (Linda) Ritmo and the late Italia (Sabastiano) Fido, Rita (Dominic) Lo Giudice and Elena Muscolino; and sister-in-law of the late Betty Palmer. Val is also survived by an uncle and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She had worked for Albany County, N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance and Albany Felt for several years. Val had a tremendous love for her family and her church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a cherished member of the Life for the Nation's Church where she faithfully worshipped with her dear friends. The family wishes to thank the devoted and caring staff of C2 and Surgical I.C.U. at Albany Medical Center. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Val's family on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be celebrated at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Life for the Nations Church Food Pantry, 477 Krumkill Road, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 2, 2019