Baum, Aaron David BRUNSWICK Aaron David Baum, 59, died at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the arms of the love of his life, after of gracious and courageous battle with a rare form of renal cell carcinoma with all of the items on his "Bucket List" checked. His wife, Rene' M. Roehr Baum held him and catered to his every need as he crossed over to whatever comes next. A lifelong resident of Troy, Aaron was educated in the Enlarged City School District of Troy, The Hebrew Academy, and Hudson Valley Community College. Though he and Rene' met in grammar school, and both graduated Troy High School, they found romance at their 30th Troy High Reunion, and married in 2013, sharing their children and grandchildren, and a pack of mutual friends who rallied to assist however they could to be of service in Aaron's herculean effort to live as much life as he could as he challenged a particularly aggressive disease, returning the favor of his leadership and respect he exhibited as their T.H.S. class of '78 president. His lifelong friends provided fellowship, meals, property upkeep, support and most importantly, laughter. As sick as he was, Aaron, prioritized making it to his class of '78, 40th Reunion and worked tirelessly to provide a truly special evening for his classmates. He rallied and was well enough to preside over the program and another "Bucket List" goal was successfully achieved. As a surprise for their president, Aaron's class took time to honor him, and specifically called attention to his welcoming nature and highlighted the exemplarily respect he extends to whomever he encounters. Aaron always said he owes his manners, esteem for the women he encountered, and respectful nature, to his upbringing. From his mother, he gained the insight to treat young ladies, as though he were addressing his mom or sister. Aaron learned to deal with everyone with a sense of quiet dignity, employing honesty, grace, fairness, charity, and equality, from his father, Harold, his quintessential role model. Aaron took all of his lessons, including those of his dad, and modeled him, an exemplary paragon of hard work, the "Golden Rule," and taking care of family and friends, to become to those who knew him, a personification of propriety and grace. In true Aaron Baum fashion, though, he did it all while having a great time, laughing all the way. Predeceased by his father Harold L. Baum, Aaron is survived by his wife Rene' M. Roehr Baum, and his mother, Ruth A. Baum, all of Troy; his son, Ian Jura-Baum, (Emily) of Minneapolis; his stepchildren, Phillip A. Reichert of Raymond, Maine, and Alexandra Ghent (Gary) of Corinth; and the much loved grandchildren he and Rene' shared: Lydia Grace and Holden Reichert, Gary Jr., Annabelle, and Michael Ghent. He became their "Poppy," and taught them the life lessons only a grandpa can, as they enriched each other's lives. The second of four children, Aaron is also survived by a sister, Ellen Kirisitz (Paul), Silver Springs, Md.; and two brothers, Daniel Baum (Kelly), Jacksonville, Fla., and Jay Baum (Maria) Troy; his sister-in-law, Faith Harrington, Ph.D.; and "Big Sister," Jacqueline Russell; his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Aaron took the life lessons he learned from Mom and Dad and throughout his schooling and went to work to provide for his family at G.E. Silicones, in Waterford, Momentive Performance Materials, Waterford and most recently, Albany Molecular Research Institute, Rensselaer. For extra money and the love of the game, Aaron involved himself in volleyball as a referee for Division 1 collegiate and USAA matches. As a volunteer for the Special Olympics, he received a humanitarian service award. Other professional accolades include: his work at G.E., where the Organization of Chemistry presented him the Young Chemist Award. Later in his career Aaron was honored to Co-Authored a paper on the Organization of Chemistry during his time at G.E. Many friends, family and healthcare professionals, assisted Aaron and Rene' as Aaron reared up, stuck out his chest and spit in the face of cancer and the pain and sickness it brought to bear, while he remained a consomme gentleman, the leader of his class and family and handled his mother's care as long as he could. They include: Dr. Bali Ramanathan and her staff at Family Medical Center in Rensselaer, and Dr. David McDermitt, director of clinical studies for the small cell lung carcinoma and renal cell carcinoma at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston. To celebrate Aaron's love of life and those he cared for, his wife has asked for friends and family to honor him at a memorial service on Friday, March 29, at 1 p.m. in the Levine Memorial Chapel, at 649 Washington Ave., Albany, followed by interment in the Temple Beth El Cemetery at the end of Belle Avenue in Troy, off of Pinewoods Avenue, in the rear of the cemetery grounds. Saturday, evening there will be a Shiva sitting service at The Terrace At The Eddy Memorial, at 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy in the Chapel. It would certainly honor Aaron's legacy to make a memorial donation in his memory the to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. They provided essential end-of-life care. 