Malinowski, Aaron James GALWAY Aaron James Malinowski, age 36, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020. Aaron was born on May 16, 1983, in Niskayuna to Ronald and Kathryn (Brown) Malinowski. Aaron was a kind-hearted, gentle person who dealt with the difficulties in his life with determination and hope. He was a talented artist and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will surely be missed by all his family and friends and will never be forgotten. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Amy Hunsinger; brother, Adam Malinowski; uncle, James (Kathleen) Brown; aunts, Maureen (Peter) Chauvin, Mary Brown, Carolyn (Sal) Costanzo, Joan Malinowski, Mary Ellen Moroco; and many cousins and close family friends. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date due to the COVID19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in memory of Aaron. During this extremely difficult time, we encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Aaron you have with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020