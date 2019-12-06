|
Simpson, Aaron SCHENECTADY Aaron Simpson, 46, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Aaron was born in St. Charles, Ill. the son of the late Jeffery and Myrtle Simpson. He was a kind and generous soul who was young at heart. Aaron was a natural caregiver who put other's needs before his and he delighted in everyday life. He was a lifelong chef, who worked at the Sandfiddler Cafe in Norfolk, Va. for several years and locally had worked at the Bayou Cafe. Aaron was most recently employed by Megan Lanzetta at SCI Furniture. Aaron was a man rich in friendships and counted his friends as family. He is survived by his fiancee Jill Maddalone; Jill's parents, Frank and Diana Maddalone; Jill's sister Ava Maddalone; and dear friends, Dan Martin and family, Kathryn Simpson, and family and Stacy Crounse and family. Memorial calling hours will be on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019