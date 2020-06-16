Merend, Aavo BALLSTON SPA Aavo Merend, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Paide, Estonia on January 21, 1934 to Andres and Malle Merend. As a boy, he and his family fled the Soviet occupation of Estonia and lived for five years in various refugee camps in Germany. His family emigrated to the United States in 1949, settling in Queens, N.Y. He earned his master's degree in engineering from Columbia University, followed by a PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He worked as an engineer at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna for 36 years, retiring in 1996. Aavo was active in the Albany-Schenectady Estonian Association. He had a life-long passion for photography, his favorite subjects being family and nature. In his retirement years, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to Europe and many destinations in the United States. He also loved gardening and maintained beautiful gardens around his home. He took special interest in the development of the gardens around Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville, where he was a member of the congregation. He was predeceased by his parents, Andres and Malle: and a brother Mati Merend. Aavo is survived by his wife of 57 years, Enel (Karmo) Merend; and their children, Helve Saarela of Wilbraham, Mass., Tia Thomson (Raymond Jahn) of Warwick, N.Y., and Anne Liivak (Andres) of Hillsborough, N.J.; as well as brother Toivo Merend (Judy) of Peekskill. Aavo was the cherished grandfather of Andrew, Johanna, Kristi, Erik, Helina, Emma, and Tomas. A private memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Aavo may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (www.goodshepherdglenville.com), or to the Estonian American Fund (www.eafund.org). Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.