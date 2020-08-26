Brewer, Abby Christine WATERFORD Our beloved Abby Christine Brewer, 27, passed away on August 11, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with her mental health and substance use disorder. She was born on December 24, 1992, at Saratoga Hospital and grew up in Mechanicville. She graduated with honors from Watervliet High School in 2011. Abby was feisty, outspoken, quick-witted, very artistic and a wonderful poet. Her amazing sense of humor and beautiful smile could light up any room. Abby wanted to live life to its fullest potential. We wish she recognized the strength and beauty everyone else saw in her. Abby is survived by her cherished son, Axel; mother, Kathy Brewer of Waterford; father, Todd and stepmom, Jaimie Brewer of Florida; siblings, Sarah, Ben, Isabella and Luca; maternal grandparents, Josette Pinsonneault and Robert and Adele Kraszewski Sr.; paternal grandparents, Stella and Anthony Wallaitis; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a service of remembrance at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Abby's name and memory to St. Luke's Recovery Resource Center, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 950 New Loudon Rd, #330, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com