Cerniglia, Abele B. LATHAM Abele B. Cerniglia, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Schenectady on October 12, 1931 to the late Salvatore Cerniglia and Rose (Dagastaro) Cerniglia. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1005 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 357. He had a love of gardening and grew the best tomatoes. He was an avid reader and history buff. Abele is survived by his loving wife Carmela of 53 years; his son Dr. David Cerniglia, his daughter-in-law Nancy Cerniglia, his grandchildren Brenna, Calynn, and Kathan; his two sisters; one brother; and multiple nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his five brothers. Relatives and friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday May 9, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., (Route 2) Watervliet. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, followed by Interment with military honors at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Proctors Theater, 432 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 7, 2019
bullet World War II
