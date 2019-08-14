Ainspan, Abraham David ASHEVILLE, N.C. Abraham David Ainspan, age 97, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Asheville, N.C. He had spent the past 14 years in Asheville, moving there to be near family as Anna Squire Ainspan, his wife and life partner for over 60 years, declined in health. Anne died in 2006. Both their children, Ron Ainspan and Ellie Waters, live in Asheville. Abe and Anne had four grandchildren, Travis (deceased), Jeni, Nesta, and Meda; and four great-grandchildren, Meira, Aurora, Arawenn and Gaius. Abe was born in Albany in 1922. After serving in World War II, graduating from New York University and getting married to Anne, Abe spent the bulk of his work life running Kwik Kafe, a food vending business. When work life drew to a close, Anne and Abe moved to south Florida and spent many happy years in the Boca Raton area. There, they were able to share great times with friends from Albany who had retired to the same general vicinity. Abe's life-long passions were family, religious community and learning, baseball, and exercise. Throughout much of his retired life, in Florida and North Carolina, he took senior classes to enrich his education and stimulate his mind. His enthusiasm for life never waned. We miss him and will always cherish him and our time with him. Donations in his name may be sent to Congregation Beth Ha-Tephilah Brotherhood, 31 North Liberty St., Asheville, NC, 28801. morrisfamilycaregroup.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019