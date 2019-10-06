Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Gardner Earl Chapel
Oakwood Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
Abraham E. Bolgatz


1927 - 2019
Abraham E. Bolgatz Obituary
Bolgatz, Abraham E. TROY Abraham E. Bolgatz, age ninety two, died peacefully at his home in Troy on October 1, 2019. Abe was born on July 17, 1927, in New York City to Israel Aaron and Eva (Lev) Bolgatz, Jewish immigrants from southern Lithuania. He was raised in Spring Valley N.Y., graduating from Spring Valley High School in 1944. That summer he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a special agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Munich, Germany. Upon discharge from active duty, Abe obtained B.A., M.A. and J.D. degrees from New York University. He was admitted to the N.Y.S. Bar in 1958 and began his career as a social worker in Harlem. In 1963, Abe met his future wife Jean in Central Park, "online," as he said. Abe and Jean were married shortly thereafter, and their son, Aaron, was born in New York City. In 1965, they relocated to Syracuse where their daughter, Jane, was born, and Abe worked at the N.Y.S. Office of Economic Opportunity. The family moved next to Troy, and then West Sand Lake, and then back to Troy. During this time, Abe enjoyed lengthy careers at Hudson Valley Community College and at SUNY Albany's Professional Development Program. Additionally, he served on many not-for-profit boards, including the United Way, The Eddy, Equinox, Rensselaer County Co-Operative Extension, the Interfaith Shelter, and Oakwood Cemetery. Abe very much appreciated all his colleagues through these many years. Abe was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. He is survived by his wife, Jean Findlay Bolgatz; his son Aaron of Boulder, Colo.; his daughter Jane of New York City; daughters-in-law, Rebekah and MaryLynne; three grandchildren, Eliza, MacLeay and Wrye; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Norman. Abe will be sorely missed, but his humor and caring will never be forgotten by those who knew him. A memorial service for Abe will be held in the Gardner Earl Chapel, Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood Avenue, Troy, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a , or to The Community Hospice Rensselaer County (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2019
