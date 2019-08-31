Cohen, Abraham Nathan SCHENECTADY Abraham Nathan Cohen, 97, died peacefully in Schenectady on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born on June 2, 1922, in Troy to Hyman Cohen and Rebecca Kurs. He graduated from Troy High School in 1940 and graduated from Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science with a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in 1952. After serving in the Army he settled in Dayton, Ohio where he married Dorothy Lester before moving to Schenectady. Abraham operated a restaurant in Dayton and opened Dale Jewelers in Schenectady before settling into retirement. Survivors include his sister, Shirley Cohen of Albany; his beloved companion Rita Wasserman of Albany; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Abraham was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Cohen; his brother, Ben; and sisters, Mollye, Sarah, Rose, Fanny and Hannah. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany Memorial contributions can be made to . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 31, 2019