Stehr, Ada M. NORTH GREENBUSH Ada M. Stehr, 91, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019. She was born at her family home which operated Hoffman's Dairy Farm on Route 43 in Defreestville and raised her family with her husband Eddie in the house they built next door. She was employed at Whitney's Department Store and then became a dedicated homemaker and loving mother of two children. She worked by her husband's side selling Christmas trees for many years. Ada was the last surviving charter member of the Defreestville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she volunteered to support their operations. She was a member of the Troy Lodge of Elks BPOE #141 where she loved serving dinners and played her most favorite game, bingo, with her close group of friends. Ada was a member of the First Dutch Reformed Church in Albany and the Blooming Grove Reformed Church in Defreestville. She worked tirelessly serving the Lord in many ways at church events, in the Women's Guild, Sunday Night Club and Vacation Bible School programs. Ada also served on the executive board of the Blooming Grove Cemetery Association as secretary of deeds. Some of her favorite memories were of camping with family, fishing, attending horse racing at Saratoga and spending time in Cape Cod where she visited with her lifelong best friend, Pat Dings. Ada enjoyed traveling the east coast to Florida for several winters visiting family. She will always be remembered for her delicious foods at holiday time. Ada was the wife of the late Edward W. Stehr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan C. (Jack) Geary of East Greenbush; and her son, Jeffrey E. (Beth) Stehr of Loudonville; her granddaughter, Alyssa L. (Randy) Evanchick of Poestenkill; proud great-grandmother of Samantha and Jace Evanchick of Poestenkill. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and family across the country. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Sherrel R. Hoffman and Ada M. Greene Hoffman; her brother, Robert S. (Ann) Hoffman Sr.; her sister, Marion A. (Robert J.) Albert; and her beloved grandson, Michael Horowitz. Ada's family extends sincere appreciation to the nursing and activities staff at Rosewood for their care and compassion during her stay. Especially for daily video visits with Ada during the 2020 pandemic and also to her personal caregiver for lovingly tending to her throughout her illness. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, on Monday, September 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service for Ada will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Blooming Grove Reformed Church. Interment will follow the services in Blooming Grove Cemetery, Defreestville. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Contributions in Ada's memory may be made to the Blooming Grove Reformed Church, 706 Blooming Grove Drive Rensselaer, NY 12144.