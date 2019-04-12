In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam David (Spano) Langley. View Sign

LANGLEY (SPANO) Adam David The words didn't come easy this time. The tears, they always come At least on the inside Drowning out that fire Always burning for you, At least for the moment. The flame gets taller; smaller; then may flicker Depending on the day, The hour, But the fire never burns out Our love is the air that feeds it, It can't die. You have grown with Matt Just not here Well, in both places; In all spaces... I see you When I drive, look up And then spot... High atop a tree... A beautiful and magnificent owl Twisting its head Watching me; watching all With a protective air and boundless wisdom. I feel you When I walk in the door And that light that's always out... Goes on And a smile lights up my face, And I say thank you. I feel you in the warm, gentle breeze That envelops me at times, And softly whispers, "I'm here mom, I'm always here." When Matt and I talk about you I get little glimpses of you with him Throughout the years Both looking as handsome as the day you were born. And when I belt out the words to the song, "Fall on Me," You sing it with me; through me Knowing how deeply I feel the words. It's hard to capture the emotion of 21 years Thank you for helping me Find the way, for us to say, Happy Birthday Adam! We love and miss you! Always, Mom and Matt



