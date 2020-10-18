Hmiel, Adam F. COLONIE Adam F. Hmiel, 62, joined his parents and sister in the early evening of October 14, 2020. Free spirited and kind, Adam always found time to help anyone in need. His trademark warm smile and wonderful laugh were shared with all he met. As an organ and transplant donor, his legacy of helpfulness will continue on. Adam is survived by his brothers, Steve (Lisa), Paul (Clarissa), Luke (Kathleen), and Joe Hmiel. He is also survived by wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services will be private at the family's request. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com
