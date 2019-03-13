GODZIK Adam III Sweetheart, nine years ago today I lost you in an instant. I never got a chance to say goodbye. I loved you then, as I love you now. I've come to realize the treasure that you left me. I have 37 years of great memories of a sweet, loving and wonderful husband. I've come to the conclusion that this is a rare thing. Till we meet again! Love, Joanie
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019