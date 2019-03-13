Adam Godzik

In Memoriam
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Godzik.

GODZIK Adam III Sweetheart, nine years ago today I lost you in an instant. I never got a chance to say goodbye. I loved you then, as I love you now. I've come to realize the treasure that you left me. I have 37 years of great memories of a sweet, loving and wonderful husband. I've come to the conclusion that this is a rare thing. Till we meet again! Love, Joanie

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.