Davis, Adam J. ALBANY Adam J. Davis, 30 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a 19-month battle with cancer. Adam was born in Albany. He lived much of his life in Hudson, Ohio, where he was an accomplished percussionist at Hudson High School, attended a summer high school program at the University of Dublin in Ireland and enjoyed playing in the Hudson Rugby Club. Adam returned to the Capital District and graduated from Siena College with a degree in biology in 2012. Driven by a love for all living things, he studied at the School for Field Studies in Australia, studied field biology in Costa Rica, and conducted environmental research in Puerto Rico. Adam had a passion for crossfit and the local gym community. After college, he worked tirelessly to create Food Therapy, developing new recipes for nutritional meals and serving them to many loyal customers in the Capital District. He was an exceptional athlete, maxing out his deadlift just a few weeks before his cancer diagnosis at 535 pounds. Adam is survived by his loving wife Megan M. Paul; his parents, James M. Davis and Mary Bradley of Albany; his brother Brad Davis (Alys) of Cleveland, Ohio; his nieces, Maeve and Nora Davis; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends. Adam will be remembered for his calm resilience in the face of life's toughest obstacles. His endless work ethic, fierce independence, and athleticism inspired his loved ones. Adam loved travel, playing cards, all things Irish, his friends and his family. Calling hours will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Masks and social distancing are required, as are facility capacity limitations. A funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Field Studies Program scholarship, giving@fieldstudies.org. This program and his time spent in Australia was one of many highlights in Adams life. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
