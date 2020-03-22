Sheehan, Adam Thomas ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. Adam Thomas Sheehan, 56, formerly of Watervliet, died unexpectedly on March 6, 2020, in Elmwood Park. Born in Albany on November 29, 1963, Adam was the son of the late John J. Sheehan and Margaret A. Petronis Sheehan. He grew up in Watervliet, attended Watervliet Public Schools, and was a 1982 graduate of Watervliet High School. He had been employed as a lab technician and as a taxi driver for Capitaland Taxi of Troy prior to moving to New Jersey. He enjoyed golfing and riding his Ducati motorcycle when he was able to. He was an avid pool player, N.Y. Yankees fan, and above all, a N.Y. Giants fan. In addition to his parents, Adam was predeceased by his sister Mary. Adam will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his siblings: John (Richard Chiaramonte) of Auburn, Mass., Gary (Katherine Holzherr) of Raritan Township, N.J., Deborah (Michael Matthews) of Delmar, Gayle (Kenneth) Stec of Cazenovia, N.Y., Noel (Robert) Cross of Troy, Mariellen (David) Marriner of Virginia Beach, Va., Kelly Cardullo of Latham, Dana (Clifford) Gilbert of Tequesta, Fla., his twin sister, Alena Sheehan of Las Vegas, Lisa Jude (Hugh Maroney) of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Craig (Michelle Riddle), of Watervliet. "Unkie" is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special family friend, Corin Sheehan of Albany. Due to health concerns of COVID-19, services for Adam will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or stjude.org. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020