Adel Josette Tarver

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adel Josette Tarver.
Service Information
Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church
24 Ten Broeck St
Albany, NY 12210
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church
Ten Broeck Street and Clinton Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tarver, Adel Josette ALBANY Adel Josette Tarver, 38, departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Albany to Ms. Margaret Burnett and the late Charles "Pap" Tarver. A graduate of Albany High School, class of 1999 and Russell Sage College, she was an employee of The N.Y.S. Conduit. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother; her daughter, Dayari A. Daniels; one brother, Charles (Niza Rodrigues) Tarver Jr.; seven sisters, Charee, Sameialika, Nacoyia, Shameeka, Charmaine Tarver, Niya Smith, and Kaneesha (Jermaine) Holmes. She was predeceased by her father; and two siblings, Rose Tarver and Terryn Pringle. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church, Ten Broeck Street and Clinton Avenue, Albany, with Reverend Dr. Elgin Joseph Taylor Sr., Pastor. Calling hours from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the church with Reverend Dr. Richard D. Turpin, officiating.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.