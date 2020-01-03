Tarver, Adel Josette ALBANY Adel Josette Tarver, 38, departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Albany to Ms. Margaret Burnett and the late Charles "Pap" Tarver. A graduate of Albany High School, class of 1999 and Russell Sage College, she was an employee of The N.Y.S. Conduit. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother; her daughter, Dayari A. Daniels; one brother, Charles (Niza Rodrigues) Tarver Jr.; seven sisters, Charee, Sameialika, Nacoyia, Shameeka, Charmaine Tarver, Niya Smith, and Kaneesha (Jermaine) Holmes. She was predeceased by her father; and two siblings, Rose Tarver and Terryn Pringle. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church, Ten Broeck Street and Clinton Avenue, Albany, with Reverend Dr. Elgin Joseph Taylor Sr., Pastor. Calling hours from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the church with Reverend Dr. Richard D. Turpin, officiating.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020