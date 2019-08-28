Kot, Adelaide Dorothy ALBANY Adelaide Dorothy "Dot" Kot, 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Dot was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Dominic and Lucia Golini DiScipio. She worked for a time at the Sterling Winthrop Co. in Rensselaer, and enjoyed a long happy marriage with her late huband Edward J. Kot for 53 years. She was also a communicant of the former St. Margaret Mary's Church in Albany. In addition to her husband, Dot was predeceased by her brothers, John and Peter DiScipio; and her sisters, Philomena Poggi and Mary Kavanaugh. She was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, and also many great, and great-great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-great-niece. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019