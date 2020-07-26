1/1
Adelard "Lite" Tremblay
1932 - 2020
Tremblay, Adelard "Lite" RENSSELAER Adelard "Lite" Tremblay, 88 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation with his loving family by his side. Born on May 1, 1932, in Montpelier, Vt., Adelard, known to many as Lite, was the son of the late Theodule and Lucieene (Duelles) Tremblay. He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Mary (Dominski) Tremblay, and they resided in Rensselaer. He was the loving father of Cindy (Timothy) Bradley, Wayne (Jancine) Tremblay and Gary (Tammy) Tremblay; cherished grandfather of Joshua, Jeffrey, Kayla, Zachary, Jason, Nicole, Wayne Jr. and Tyler; and great-grandfather of eight. Besides his parents, Adelard was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, Raymond, and Roland; as well as his sister Mary Jane Woods. Adelard was a veteran of the Korean War, enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1952. He served his country faithfully and received an honorable discharge in 1954. For over 42 years Lite was employed by Armory Garage in Albany as a mechanic. In his spare time, Lite enjoyed baseball, bowling and playing cards. There will be no calling hours. Interment will take place privately in Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
